Man arrested for arson in San Luis Obispo

Cody Allen Miller, 34-year-old transient, arrested for lighting multiple fires, providing a false ID to a police officer

– On Tuesday at approximately 4:21 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel responded to the Madonna Plaza shopping center for a reported pallet that was on fire next to a building. Witnesses observed a male, later identified as 34-year-old Cody Allen Miller, lighting, and adding trash to the fire. Witnesses then observed Miller set two additional fires in the shopping center, one in the cab of an unoccupied truck in the parking lot and one in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

Fire personnel extinguished the fires and patrol apprehended Miller after he fled across the street to Laguna Lake Park.

The cost of the fire damage is unknown at this time, and there is no known motive as to why Miller started the fires. Miller was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on three counts of felony arson and one misdemeanor count of providing a false ID to a police officer.

There is no booking photo available at this time.

