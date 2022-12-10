Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing firearm 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 10, 2022
Three firearms seized from residence

– On Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mitchell for a report of a tenant/landlord dispute where a firearm was brandished. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Joseph Davis, pointed a handgun at the victim during the dispute. The victim safely vacated the property and called 911.

Davis was taken into custody without incident and three firearms, including the one brandished, were seized from his residence. The guns were legally registered to Davis.

Davis was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

  • Misdemeanor brandishing a firearm
  • Felony assault with a deadly weapon

 

 

