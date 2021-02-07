Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and kidnapping

–On Friday at 7:20 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a 911 call from a woman reporting her elderly mother was being held against her will at knifepoint by her adult son, Charles Courtemanche. The caller also advised she heard her mother in the background scream for help and her brother say he was going to kill her and wanted the police to kill him. The caller stated she could no longer reach her mother or brother by cell phone.

Prior to officers arriving at the Paso Robles residence in the 100 block of Vine Street, officers received a second call advising the elderly mother was able to escape from the residence and drive to the parking lot of Walmart to wait for help. There, officers learned she had been held against her will by her son with a large kitchen knife. The elderly woman was visibly shaken and said multiple times that she thought she was going to die.

Officers learned Charles Courtemanche was the only one inside the residence. Unable to contact him by cell phone, officers waited outside the residence for him to eventually walk outside. At approximately 7:30 a.m. the next morning, Charles Courtemanche walked out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into San Luis County jail for assault with a deadly weapon, making a criminal threat, kidnapping, elder abuse, and damaging a communication device to prevent help.

