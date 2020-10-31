Man arrested for assaulting officer after incident at Paso Robles retirement community

–On Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a check the welfare call regarding the grandson of a woman at a senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Ramada Drive near Paso Robles.

The grandson was visiting the grandmother when she reportedly became concerned about his erratic behavior and feared he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived, the man ran into the apartment and barricaded himself inside armed with a knife. The grandmother had left the apartment shortly before deputies arrived. The man was identified as 30-year-old Jefferey Alan Gomez of Paso Robles. Residents of the senior living apartment complex were told to shelter in place.

For approximately the next three hours, sheriff’s negotiators and mental health workers tried to engage Gomez in dialogue. During this time, Gomez appeared to be very agitated, police say. At one point he broke the front window of the apartment and began throwing items out of it, including a TV set.

Negotiations continued for approximately another hour. Then, suddenly, Gomez jumped through the broken window and charged toward a deputy with a knife. Deputies deployed less-than-lethal bean bag rounds at Gomez, striking him. Gomez continued charging toward the deputy with a knife at which point CHP officers on scene deployed their tasers at Gomez. After being struck by the tasers, Gomez then threw the knife at the deputy. The Deputy was not harmed. Gomez received lacerations to his face and body when jumping out of the broken window. He was examined by medics on scene. Gomez was then taken into custody.

Gomez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

No booking photo of Gomez is available at this time.

