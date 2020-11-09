Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing incident

–On Saturday, around 12:29 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 3500 block of Broad in San Luis Obispo. During the initial investigation, responding officers located the victim and obtained a suspect description from him. Shortly after the broadcast of the suspect description, an officer located and detained the suspect, Israel Velasques, near the crime scene without incident. The victim, Jeremy Lewis, a 46‐year‐old male resident of San Luis Obispo, was transported to the hospital via San Luis Ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators were called out to the scene and took over the investigation. After additional follow‐up interviews were conducted, it was determined the Israel Velasques was responsible for the injuries to the victim. Israel Velasques was arrested for attempted murder. Israel Velasques was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail.

This is an active investigation and the San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators are following up on additional leads. Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact San Luis Obispo Investigator Miguel Lozano at (805) 594‐8011, reference SLOPD case #201107042. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549‐STOP.

