Man arrested for attempted murder at San Simeon hotel

–On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Silver Surf Motel in the 9300-block of Castillo Drive in San Simeon for a possible domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived, the female victim reported she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument when the boyfriend struck her in the head with his fist. The victim then retreated to the balcony of the second story room. According to the victim, the suspect threatened to kill her and then attempted to throw the victim over the balcony railing. However, the suspect’s attempts failed and the victim was able to call 911.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jerrod LaRue from Visalia. He was arrested for attempted murder and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.

