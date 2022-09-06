Man arrested for attempted sexual assault, burglary, vehicle theft

John Michael Ludwick, 29, of Cambria arrested after victim reportedly found him in her living room

– On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room.

Ludwick reportedly approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation, deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stolen her credit card, and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.

Further investigation revealed that Ludwick had entered a different home the previous day, Saturday, in the 2400 Block of Banbury Road in Cambria. The home was empty at the time he entered, however, the residents returned home and confronted Ludwick. Residents did not believe Ludwick was a threat and did not report this incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Ludwick then returned to the same address on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m., however, the residents were home and told him he needed to leave.

Ludwick was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for charges of assault with attempt to commit a felony, two counts of burglary, driving a car without consent, receiving stolen property, and use of access card unlawfully obtained.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional unreported incidents with John Michael Ludwick, as well as any surveillance footage from over the weekend. Please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805)781-4500 with any information. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or on their website slotips.org.

