Man arrested for burglary in Atascadero

Suspect reportedly forced entry into two businesses in overnight hours

– On Saturday at approximately 2:34 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm to a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses.

While investigating, officers determined the suspect had been injured as a result of broken glass and followed a trail with the use of an APD K9 for over an hour. This ended with the suspect not being located, however shortly after 8:30 a.m., APD located an injured male in the 6800 block of El Camino Real. The male matched the description of the suspect from video surveillance gathered from one of the businesses.

The male was treated by the City of Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services personnel and appropriate burglary and vandalism charges will be filed with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. Through the investigation, it was learned neither business suffered a loss of cash.

