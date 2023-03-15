Man arrested for burglary, weapons violations in Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Police Department arrested John James Jenkins Jr., a 28-year-old resident of Paso Robles yesterday, on multiple felony charges related to theft and weapons violations.

According to the police department, a call was received at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday regarding several storage lockers that had been burglarized at a storage facility in the 2900 Block of Union Road. After investigating the matter, the facility’s manager reviewed the on-site surveillance footage and identified a red car on the premises during the time of the break-ins. The manager also noted that the gate passcode used was that of a new tenant.

At around 8 p.m. the same day, the manager called to report that the new tenant, driving his red car, was back on the property. Officers arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle within the complex. However, Jenkins, the driver, tried to flee while throwing stolen property out of the car window. Despite his efforts, Jenkins was not able to exit the property and surrendered. Police officers recovered several stolen items from the scene and also located a loaded .40 caliber handgun near the center console.

Jenkins was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the thefts, as well as weapons violations by a person who legally cannot possess a firearm/ammunition. He was then booked into the SLO County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media