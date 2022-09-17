Man arrested for ‘chop shop’ operation, stolen truck, cowboy boots

Bakersfield man arrested after discovery of $50,000 worth of boots in stolen truck, additional evidence of ‘chop shop’ found

– Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force (SLOCATT) today announced the arrest of a suspect in the recent theft of a box truck taken from San Luis Obispo County and the recovery of stolen retail merchandise.

On Aug. 31, SLOCATT investigators responded to a report of a stolen 2002 Ford E350 box truck containing approximately $50,000 in Western-style boots, prompting an investigation by SLOCATT investigators from the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive investigation, which included collaboration with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), investigators identified, and subsequently arrested, Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield, yesterday, for the operation of a chop shop including evidence linking him to the stolen 2002 E350 box truck and retail merchandise. Additionally, during the arrest, numerous stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and currency were located and recovered.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related