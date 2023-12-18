Man arrested for DUI after semi truck crash on Highway 101

– On Sunday at approximately 10:05 p.m., Andres J. AlonsoGarcia, 31, of Greenfield Calif., was driving a semi truck towing a trailer southbound on Highway 101 in the righthand lane at an unknown speed traversing over the N. Spring Street under-crossing. Due to AlonsoGarcia’s reported level of intoxication, he allowed the semi and trailer to leave the right lane, enter the left hand lane, and strike the cast concrete bridge railing, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol Templeton Office.

After the crash with the concrete bridge railing, AlonsoGarcia continued southbound off the bridge, striking a row of oleander bushes in the median. He then entered the northbound lanes of Highway-101 and traversed both lanes, striking a metal guard rail on the east side of Highway-101 northbound. The semi and trailer came to rest blocking the lefthand lane and east shoulder of Highway-101 northbound facing wrong way.

Highway-101 northbound was closed for approximately three hours for vehicle recovery and cleanup. AlonsoGarcia was subsequently arrested for DUI and released to Twin Cities Community Hospital for further treatment. A hazardous material spill resulted due to the crash and cleanup crews mitigated the spill. The roadway was fully reopened by 5 a.m.

