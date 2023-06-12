Man arrested for DUI after wrong-way collision on Highway 101

Antonio Ramon Vitervo, 26, of San Miguel, arrested at the scene

– On Saturday morning at approximately 6:33 a.m., the driver of a 2006 Honda Odyssey, Antonio Ramon Vitervo, 26, of San Miguel, was traveling the wrong direction within the outer lane of northbound US-101 just south of the Del Rio Road off-ramp in Atascadero, at a stated speed of 15 mph, according to a report by California Highway Patrol.

Ingrid Ralston, 53, of Atascadero, was driving a Subaru Outback, with passenger Matilda Ralston, 15, of Atascadero, northbound in the outer lane approaching the Del Rio Road off-ramp, at a reported speed of 10-15 mph. Subsequently, Ralston observed Vitervo traveling southbound in the Honda, in the same lane, approaching her location. She reportedly swerved to the right to avoid the Honda; however, she was unable to swerve in time to avoid a crash.

Consequently, the two vehicles collided. The Honda came to rest on its left side within the shoulder of northbound US-101 just south of the Del Rio Road off-ramp. The Subaru came to rest on its wheels, blocking the outer lane just south of the Del Rio Road off-ramp.

Vitervo was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation at this time. He sustained minor injuries from the collision. Ralston and her passenger were uninjured. The occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and medical service was refused.

No further information is available at this time.

