Man arrested for DUI in Paso Robles, drugs found in vehicle, pockets

Early Tuesday morning, Paso Robles Police officers stopped Kyle Hackett for driving on a suspended license. He displayed signs of being under the influence and was arrested for DUI drugs. In his pocket, police say Hackett had about 10 grams of fentanyl. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, about 24 grams of meth, 4 grams of heroin, scale, and baggies. Hackett was additionally charged with sales and was later released on a citation per emergency zero-bail, according to the police department.

The police department shared about the incident on their Facebook page. Post embedded below:

