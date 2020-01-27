Man arrested for homicide after stabbing incident

–On Saturday, at approx. 3:49 p.m., Morro Bay Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Allesandro Ave. regarding a possible disturbance. While responding to the scene officers were advised of a physical altercation with a report of a victim being injured. Upon arrival, officers located several subjects on the scene and determined that two male subjects had been involved in a physical altercation in or near one of the storage units at the scene.

Officers located the victim, Andrew McTaggart, with a stab wound in the upper left chest area and immediate first aid was rendered to the victim. The victim was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injury.

The suspect, Sean Maneely, was located on the scene and immediately detained for further investigation. Morro Bay Police detectives and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Forensics Crime Lab responded to investigate the incident. During the investigation, it was determined the two male subjects were familiar with each other and may have been involved in an earlier verbal argument leading to the physical altercation. It did not appear that any other people present were involved in the altercation.

Maneely was transported to the Morro Bay Police Department for further investigation and subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on one count of Homicide.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Sgt. Tony Mosqueda or Detective Greg Gruich at the Morro Bay Police Department (805)772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

