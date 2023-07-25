Man arrested for multi-theft spree at Paso Robles Lowes

Kody Lee Samuels, 36, of Santa Maria, arrested

– On July 17 at about 9 a.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to Lowes, located at 2445 Golden Hill Road, on a report of a grand theft suspect (Kody Samuels, 36, of Santa Maria) who had returned to the store. During this investigation, it was determined Samuels had come to the Lowes store on a prior date, June 30, and had stolen a log splitter, after cutting the cable that secured it to the business.

On July 17 he had returned to the store and attempted to cut a cable which held several generators together, presumably to steal the generators as well, according to police.

Samuels concealed numerous pieces of store merchandise in his clothing and fled from the business on foot, but the responding patrol officers located him nearby and arrested him without incident.

Samuels was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into custody on charges of grand theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen / fictitious checks, and possession of a stun gun by a prohibited person.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

