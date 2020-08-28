Man arrested for multiple felonies after Paso Robles police search car

–Paso Robles police officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday being driven by Paso Robles man Daniel Higgins.

Higgins was on parole so officers conducted a search of the car where they found meth, heroin, scales, cash, weapons, and “other goodies,” according to the Paso Robles PD. Officers also located a loaded, unserialized 80-percent pistol in the vehicle.

Higgins was arrested on 12 different felonies related to weapons and drugs as well as two misdemeanors. He was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

See Paso Robles Police Department’s original post about the incident here.

Share this post!

email

Related