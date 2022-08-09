Man arrested for narcotics, possession of stolen property

Jordan Chase Johnson, 38-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande, arrested in San Luis Obispo

– On Monday at approximately 7 a.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson, a 38-year-old from Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.

Johnson was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on felony warrants, possession of stolen property, possession of an expandable baton, and providing false identification to a police officer. During a more extensive search of Johnson at the jail, 40.90 grams of methamphetamine, and 77.80 grams of fentanyl were located hidden on his body. $2,365 in US currency and additional evidence of illegal narcotics sales were also seized as evidence.

