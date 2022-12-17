Man arrested after being hit by car

Joshua Dollins, a 44-year-old male resident of SLO, was reportedly agitated, uncooperative, stated he wanted ‘suicide by cop’

– On Friday afternoon at approximately 3:19 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a male, later identified as Joshua Dollins, sitting in the roadway at Higuera and Broad. As officers arrived, Dollins was struck by a car that was traveling westbound on Higuera.

Officers attempted to approach and aid Dollins, but he was reportedly agitated, uncooperative, and stated he wanted “suicide by cop.” Officers trained in crisis intervention techniques began negotiations with Dollins. Dollins reportedly became increasingly threatening to officers and posed a substantial risk to officers and the community.

Dollins also reportedly indicated he had a weapon on his person and said he would use it to cause harm. Less lethal techniques were utilized to safely apprehend Dollins without further incident. Dollins was transported to a local hospital for assessment of his injuries from being struck by a car. He will be booked into SLO County Jail on a charge of felony resisting arrest.

The driver of the car that hit the male remained at the location and was cooperative, according to police.

If you or someone you know is in an immediate emergency, please call 911. If you are in crisis or experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the Central Coast Hotline at 1 (800) 783-0607 or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media