Man arrested for stalking, violating restraining order, DUI

–On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, the Paso Robles Police Department took a report of a restraining order violation, stalking, and criminal threats.

The suspect is identified as Alexander Barrera, who the Paso Robles PD say “decided not to follow the judge’s orders and stay away from his former girlfriend.” Once the report was filed officers began looking to speak with him about the allegations. He was found when he was driving by the victim’s house. “When several PRPD police units attempted to pull him over he proved once again that he did not want to follow directions,” wrote PRPD in a Facebook post.

After a short pursuit through one red light, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the curb. This disabled his brand new Chrysler where it came to a stop in the handicap space. Barrera then ran from the vehicle. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and he was taken into custody without incident.

Barrera, 25, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for threatening, stalking, driving under the influence, evading the police, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence (restraining order), and driving with a suspended or revoked license while under the influence, according to jail records. His bond is set at $50,000.

