Posted: 9:41 am, June 18, 2021 by News Staff
Man arrested for suspected continuous sexual abuse of a child

38-year-old Christopher Saucedo Sr.

Christopher Saucedo Sr. was charged with molesting a 12-year-old who had been living with him

–On Thursday, detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Christopher Saucedo Sr. Saucedo Sr. was charged with molesting a 12-year-old who had been living with him for several years.

This case stems from an out-of-state tip reported to the Paso Robles Police Department. There is a known relationship between the victim and suspect, but it is being withheld at this time.

It is believed there are no further victims; however, this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department and ask for Det. Dustin Virgil at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

