Man arrested for trespassing, vandalism, theft at high school campus

Royal Ebright, 21, of Morro Bay was arrested

– Beginning in October, an investigation commenced into several incidents where a male suspect was entering the campus of Morro Bay High School, after hours and committing crimes of burglary, vandalism, and theft. The Morro Bay Police School Resource Officer along with patrol officers conducted several investigative details to attempt to identify and locate the suspect.

On Monday at 6 a.m., a school employee located the suspect inside one of the classrooms on campus. The male suspect fled the scene. Morro Bay Police officers and the school resource officer responded to the campus and were able to locate evidence leading to the identification of the suspect.

At 10:30 am, the suspect, Royal Ebright, was located and arrested off-campus, but in the area of Morro Bay High School. Ebright was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on charges of burglary, trespassing, vandalism, and theft.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

