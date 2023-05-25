Man arrested for twenty-two counts of sexual abuse of children

Former San Luis Obispo resident arrested while attempting to cross border to Mexico

– Former San Luis Obispo resident Pablo Reyna-Esparza, 78, was arrested at the California-Mexico border on May 08 on 22 counts of sexual abuse of children, according to a recent press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. The arrest comes after four juvenile females came forward with allegations of abuse dating back to 2016, prompting a lengthy investigation by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

In May 2018, the SLOPD received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a female juvenile that occurred at the residence of Pablo Reyna-Esparza on the 1200 block of Coral in San Luis Obispo. The residence was being used at the time as an unlicensed daycare center by a family member. The juvenile told investigators the abuse occurred in 2016 when she was 10 years old, and that Pablo Reyna-Esparza was the person that abused her.

During the initial investigation, detectives interviewed Reyna-Esparza who denied the allegations. Shortly after the interview, Reyna-Esparza disappeared and was believed to have fled to Mexico. At this time in the investigation, there was not enough corroborating evidence to obtain a criminal filing against Reyna-Esparza.

In March 2022, two more female juvenile victims reported they were sexually abused by Reyna-Esparza in 2016 when they were in daycare at the same residence. The juveniles were five and ten years old at the time of those incidents. Through further investigation, detectives located another female juvenile that was also reportedly sexually abused in 2016 by Reyna-Esparza. This juvenile was 11 years old at the time of the abuse.

With the combined statements of all four victims, the SLOPD requested criminal filings of the sexual abuse charges against Reyna-Esparza, and felony arrest warrants were issued for Reyna-Esparza.

Based on recent details learned during the investigation, it was believed that Reyna-Esparza might have returned to San Luis Obispo. After extensive surveillance and other investigative efforts, detectives were unable to confirm that Reyna-Esparza was in San Luis Obispo or still in Mexico.

On May 08, while crossing the southern border from Mexico into California, 78-year-old Pablo Reyna-Esparza was arrested for the outstanding criminal warrants. Reyna-Esparza was later transported and is being held, at the San Luis Obispo County Jail awaiting court proceedings. Reyna-Esparza is being charged with 22 felony counts of sexual abuse, and bail is set at $12,600,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Caleb McCornack at (805) 783-7757 as there may be additional victims.

