Man arrested for weapon and narcotic charges

David Ziesmer, 32, of Santa Maria, arrested in San Luis Obispo

–On Saturday at approximately 9:56 p.m., a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop near Elks and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo after witnessing a vehicle code violation. The driver, David Ziesmer, was contacted and then detained after it was discovered that Ziesmer had a felony warrant for his arrest. In plain view, officers also saw drug paraphernalia inside of the car.

During a search of Ziesmer’s car, officers located approximately 100 grams of suspected Fentanyl and methamphetamine. A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, burglary tools, and a large amount of cash were also located inside of the car.

Ziesmer booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• Possession of a controlled substance for sale

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related