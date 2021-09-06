Man arrested in downtown San Luis Obispo for suspected arson

38-year-old transient James Corbett arrested

–In the early morning hours on Saturday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received multiple calls of trash cans on fire in the downtown area of the city. During the investigation, officers were able to view surveillance footage of the suspect lighting the fires and identified him as James Corbett, a 38-year-old transient of San Luis Obispo.

Corbett was located a short time later near Santa Rosa Park, where he had just started another trash can on fire. Corbett had evidence of the crime on his person and was taken into custody without incident. Corbett was booked at County Jail on eight counts of arson.

The city-owned trash cans were the only items damaged. Bail was set at $100,000.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related