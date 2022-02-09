Man arrested in Paso Robles, drugs seized

Responding officers found 36-year-old Paso Robles man in passenger seat of running vehicle

– On Tuesday, at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles. The caller advised the vehicle had been running for about 45 minutes, but there did not appear to be anyone in or around the vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and contacted 36-year-old Paso Robles resident Dustin Marlow in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Marlow was under the influence of a controlled substance and he was subsequently placed under arrest.

Further investigation revealed Marlow was in possession of a loaded Glock .40 cal handgun that had the serial numbers removed, a 25-round extended magazine, four pounds of methamphetamine, 25 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of black tar heroin, 27 suboxone strips, and $1,900.00 in cash. Marlow was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on nine felony charges and three misdemeanor charges relating to

possession of narcotics and weapon violations.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $13,000, according to PRPD.

