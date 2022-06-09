Man arrested in Paso Robles on drug sale charges

Edgar Josue Monge, 40, was known to be in violation of his probation, authorities say

– On May 17, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force, and Probation Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Edgar Monge, was known to be in violation of his probation. Monge is currently on post-release community supervision for his 2019 conviction for sales of a controlled substance.

During the search of Monge’s vehicle, detectives discovered a backpack in the back seat of the car which contained a large amount of methamphetamine. Detectives discovered a hidden compartment between the back seat and the frame of the car. Inside that compartment, they found a locked pouch that contained a large amount of fentanyl.

During the search, investigators also found counterfeit Oxycodone M-30 pills, as well as heroin and drug paraphernalia indicating the sale of narcotics. The estimated worth of the narcotics is approximately $11,000. Additionally, detectives located more than $2,000 in cash.

Monge was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Monge posted bail on his probation violation and was released on his fresh narcotic charges pursuant to the Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, according to the sheriff’s office.

