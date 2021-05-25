Man arrested in Paso Robles on multiple drugs and weapons charges



–Last night, patrol officers from the Paso Robles Police Department received a call of a possible DUI driver swerving, nearly causing collisions. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Rocc Collins (29, Paso Robles). During field sobriety tests, Collins fled on foot, jumping (and disappearing) into a large 10 x 20 bush.

Collins reportedly refused to come out of the bush, so police called for a K9. After hearing the K9 barking, Collins gave up. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun, meth, fentanyl, cannabis, and Xanax. Collins was booked into the county jail on multiple charges stemming from the drugs and loaded handgun.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related