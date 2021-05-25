Man arrested in Paso Robles on multiple drugs and weapons charges
–Last night, patrol officers from the Paso Robles Police Department received a call of a possible DUI driver swerving, nearly causing collisions. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Rocc Collins (29, Paso Robles). During field sobriety tests, Collins fled on foot, jumping (and disappearing) into a large 10 x 20 bush.
Collins reportedly refused to come out of the bush, so police called for a K9. After hearing the K9 barking, Collins gave up. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun, meth, fentanyl, cannabis, and Xanax. Collins was booked into the county jail on multiple charges stemming from the drugs and loaded handgun.