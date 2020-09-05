Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 5, 2020
You are here: Home » Crime » Man arrested in San Luis Obispo for impersonating a police officer
  • Follow Us!

Man arrested in San Luis Obispo for impersonating a police officer 

Posted: 4:02 am, September 5, 2020 by News Staff

Edward Hermosillo, 63-years-old

–On Sept. 4, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Tank Farm and Broad. The reporting party advised dispatch he believed a subject in a vehicle behind him was impersonating a police officer. The subject was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the reporting party. San Luis Obispo Police officers responded and contacted the suspect identified as Edward Hermosillo.

Hermosillo was driving a black 2011 Dodge Charger equipped with a police-style push bumper and lighting which was inset in the grille. This caused the car to appear like a police vehicle. Hermosillo was also in possession of two collapsible batons which are illegal to possess. A police-style tactical vest and holster were also recovered from inside of the vehicle. No firearms or any other weapons were located.

Hermosillo was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of: possession of a collapsable baton and impersonating a peace officer.

Through further investigation, officers determined there have been similar instances occurring throughout the county with Hermosillo. Anyone who has information or believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime committed by Hermosillo is encouraged to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312.



Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.