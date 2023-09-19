Man arrested in SLO for possession of ‘ghost gun’

Non-serialized automatic assault rifle found on front passenger seat

– On Sunday at 9:08 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Montalban Street. Local residents had reported hearing two gunshots and witnessing a white sedan speeding away from the scene.

During their investigation, officers observed the return of the white sedan to the area and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on Montalban Street. The vehicle’s sole occupant and driver was identified as 25-year-old Ernest Samuel Chavez Jr., a resident of San Luis Obispo.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a non-serialized automatic assault rifle on the front passenger seat, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” The rifle contained an empty 30-round magazine, and two spent shell casings were also found inside the vehicle. Chavez was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Ernest Samuel Chavez Jr. faces the following charges:

PC 246.3(A) – Discharge of a firearm in a gross and negligent manner (felony)

PC 30605(A) – Possession of an assault weapon (felony)

PC 25850(A) – Carrying a loaded firearm (felony)

CVC – 23152(A) – Driving under the influence, 2nd offense within 10 years (misdemeanor)

CVC 14601.2 – Driving on a suspended license (misdemeanor)

San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives were involved in the follow-up investigation. A search warrant was obtained and executed at Chavez’s residence on Montalban, leading to the discovery and seizure of an additional 30-round magazine, live unspent .223 caliber ammunition, and spent shell casings in Chavez’s bedroom.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Sgt. Caleb Kemp at (805) 783-7765.

