Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Elijah Eric Machado, 21, of Nipomo, arrested

– On Nov. 24, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a child sexual abuse allegation. Sheriff’s detectives began an immediate investigation.

During the course of the investigation, two victims were identified. Both victims are female and 15-years-old. The sexual abuse began when both victims were age 14. A suspect was identified as 21-year-old Elijah Eric Machado of Nipomo.

It was determined Machado reportedly committed various sexual acts with both victims over several months.

Machado was arrested on Dec. 1 for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a minor and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with additional information about this case or know of other potential victims should contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781-4500.

