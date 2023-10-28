Update: San Miguel assault suspect arrested

Update posted Oct. 27:

Authorities seek information from potential witnesses

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has investigated the incident in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on K Street in San Miguel on Oct. 12 and arrested a suspect, 31-year-old Janine Cesena of Paso Robles for the assault.

The victim, 32-year-old Nicholas Bundren of Atascadero was assaulted with a baseball bat. He was reportedly struck in the midsection and then on the side of the head.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Anyone who was at the store on Oct. 12 at approximately 9:50 p.m. and may have seen what happened or has more information on this incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781-4500.

Original story posted Oct. 25:

Man attacked by woman with baseball bat in San Miguel, reports say

– Last Thursday, Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m., an assault occurred in San Miguel, resulting in a woman now facing charges, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Dollar General store, located on the 900 block of K Street in San Miguel, where the victim, Nick Bundren, of San Miguel, was reportedly struck once in the midsection and twice on the side of his head with a baseball bat, reports say.

Janine Cesena, a 31-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arrested in connection with the assault. The victim and the accused reportedly knew each other, but no further information about the assault is available at this time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with Bundren’s recuperation efforts.

As of Wednesday morning, $1.495 had been raised towards a $10,000 goal.

