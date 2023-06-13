Man barricades himself inside Amtrak train engine bay

Jorge Cardenas Soto, a 42-year-old transient from San Luis Obispo, arrested

– On Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a report of a male who had accessed the maintenance yard at the Amtrak Station at 1011 Railroad Ave. When patrol officers arrived, train station employees informed responding officers that the male had climbed into the engine bay of a locomotive and barricaded himself there.

Two SLOPD crisis negotiators responded and began to talk with Cardenas Soto and it became apparent that he was in a mental health crisis. After two hours, the negotiators were able to convince him to come out of the train where he was safely taken into custody.

He did not have any weapons and no train passengers or staff were harmed during the incident. Cardenas Soto was booked into the SLO County Jail for the following charges:

Trespassing

Obstructing a peace officer in the performance of duties

Delaying a train

While at SLO County Jail, Cardenas Soto will be provided a mental health evaluation and appropriate follow-up services, according to SLOPD.

