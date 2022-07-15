Man convicted for first-degree murder

Robert W. Koehler, IV convicted for first-degree murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on January 9, 2018

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Robert W. Koehler, IV (40) for the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on January 9, 2018. Her remains were discovered on March 25, 2018, in the Prefumo Canyon area after a lengthy search by many area law enforcement agencies.

“Today’s verdict has brought justice for Kristen Marti and her loved ones who still grieve her loss. We are grateful for the jury’s attentiveness and hard work over the past eight weeks,” said Dow. “Our community is now safer due to the professionalism and dedication of the San Luis Obispo Police Department and all of the assisting agencies.”

The defendant will return to court on Monday, July 18th in Department 10 for a court trial on the allegation that he was convicted in 2005 for the violent offense of carjacking in the County of Shasta. A sentencing date will be set at the conclusion of Monday’s hearing. Judge Jesse J. Marino is the presiding judge for this matter.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo Police Department with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution team was led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa B. Muscari who supervises sexual assault, child abuse, intimate partner violence, juvenile, and mentally disordered offender prosecutions.

