Man convicted for sex crimes involving children at Heritage Ranch

Jury convicts Craig Anthony Grunow, 57

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Craig Anthony Grunow, 57, of 11 counts of sexual abuse of three child victims occurring over a three-year period.

The jury found Grunow guilty on all charged counts, which included one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and ten counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14. The jury also found true a special allegation that Grunow committed lewd acts on multiple victims under the age of 14. This special allegation imposes a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for each eligible offense pursuant to California Penal Code.

Grunow’s predatory crimes occurred in the Heritage Ranch area of rural San Luis Obispo County between August 2018 and August 2021. Two of the young survivors were well known to the defendant and the third young survivor had been invited into the defendant’s home as a guest.

“We admire the profound strength of the three young survivors in disclosing these terrible crimes and in describing to the jury what they endured at the hands of this sexual predator,” said Dow. “We thank the jury for carefully considering all the evidence in this very troubling and emotional case. Without their courage, there would be no justice.”

Grunow faces a maximum of 250 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing scheduled for March 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, Honorable Timothy Covello presiding.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Child Abuse Interview Team. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Sexual Violence Unit.

Share To Social Media