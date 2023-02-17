Man convicted of sex crimes involving two child victims

Crimes may be punished by a maximum sentence of 140 years to life in prison plus three years eight months

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a San Luis Obispo County Jury convicted Marco Antonio Navabarrera, 47, of eight counts of sexual abuse of two victims.

At the conclusion of a four-day jury trial, twelve jurors unanimously found Navabarrera guilty of eight felony sex crimes against two young victims. The crimes included sexual penetration with a child under the age of ten, committing a lewd act on a child under fourteen, forcible lewd act on a child under fourteen, and lewd act on a child aged fourteen or fifteen years old.

“We are moved by the strength of these young survivors who reported what happened to them and then courageously testified in court,” said Dow. “We encourage anyone of any age to report when they have been abused. We stand vigilant to protect our community through effective advocacy to hold predators like this accountable for their crimes of abuse.”

The jury also made factual findings that Navabarrera’s crimes of lewd acts were committed on multiple victims who were under the age of fourteen. These special allegations impose a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for each eligible offense pursuant to California Penal Code.

Navabarrera’s crimes took place between 2015 and 2019 in San Luis Obispo County. These crimes may be punished by a maximum sentence of 140 years to life in prison plus 3 years, and eight months. The case is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, with Honorable Judge Craig B. Van Rooyen presiding.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the Child Abuse Interview Team. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Sexual Violence Unit.

Share To Social Media