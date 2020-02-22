Update: Woman changes plea in death of man that reportedly tried to stop her from drunk driving

Update posted Feb. 22, 2020:

–Sarah Hale, the Paso Robles woman charged with the death of a man who police say tried to stop her from driving under the influence, has changed her plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” and awaits sentencing.

Hale plead no contest in San Luis Obispo County Court to four felony charges: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Ultimately her sentence will be decided by a judge at the scheduled sentencing on April 6. The maximum sentence under the plea is 15 years in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Update posted Feb. 23, 2019:

–Sarah Hale, the Paso Robles woman charged with the death of a man who police say tried to stop her from driving under the influence, has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney denied the special allegations against his client, which include fleeing the scene of a crime and inflicting great bodily injury, according to reports.

“She didn’t even know that someone was injured at the time that it happened, that’s one of the advancements that has been subsequently added,” her attorney was quoted saying in a post by KSBY.

Hale remains out of custody after posting bail following her arrest.

Update posted Feb. 15, 2019:

–Sarah Hale, a 21-year-old Paso Robles woman, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding 0.08 percent and fleeing the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Jose Montes Guillen was attempting to stop Hale from driving while intoxicated, and climbed on top her car. He was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The accident occurred at at Santa Maria Brewing Co. in Paso Robles late December.

Update posted Jan. 1, 2019:

Man who died trying to stop a friend from driving intoxicated identified

–Paso Robles police have identified the man who was killed while trying to prevent an intoxicated friend from driving as Jose Montes Guillen, 21, of Paso Robles.

Guillen was attempting to stop Sarah Hale, 21, from driving while intoxicated and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Montes Guillen’s friends and family members plan to host a candlelight vigil in his honor on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

They’ve also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Montes Guillen’s family. To donate, visit gofundme.com/montes-family-expenses.

Original story posted Dec. 29, 2018:

Man dies after trying to stop an intoxicated friend from driving

–On Friday at about 10:39 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to Santa Maria Brewing Co, located at 14th and Park in Paso Robles, regarding a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers learned upon arrival that several friends of the suspect, 21-year-old Sarah Hale of Paso Robles, attempted to stop her from driving. The victim, who sources say attempted to stop Hale from driving under the influence by climbing onto the hood of her car, was thrown from the vehicle and struck the pavement. He sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital. Hale fled the scene and was located at her residence a short time later. She was arrested for felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run.

After being booked at SLO County Jail, Hale was released after posting bail. After Hale’s release, the victim, a 21-year-old resident of Paso Robles, succumbed to his injuries while at Sierra Vista.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department.

Share this post!

Related