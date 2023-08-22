Man dies in RV fire

Identification of the man pending notification of next of kin

– On Monday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cal Fire crews responded to reports of an RV on fire in the 1900 block of Turri Road in Los Osos.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the RV was fully engulfed in flames. Once the flames were extinguished, the body of an adult male was located inside the RV.

Coroner’s detectives are in the process of identifying the deceased subject. Once that is completed next of kin will be notified and an autopsy will be conducted.

Preliminary reports indicate the fire was accidental.

The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.

