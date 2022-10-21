Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 46

Alcohol and/or drugs ‘have not been ruled out as a contributing factor in this collision,’ says CHP

– On Thursday at approximately 7:53 p.m., 33-year-old Visalia man Anthony Brackett was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on Highway 46 in the #1 lane (fast lane) at what was described at a “high rate of speed.” according to California Highway Patrol.

For undetermined reasons, Brackett turned his vehicle to the right, causing his vehicle to leave the left lane and traverse the right-hand land and asphalt shoulder. The vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction as it left the paved roadway and descended a dirt shoulder. As the vehicle traveled on the dirt shoulder it began to overturn. Due to the speed, it overturned several times, coming to rest on its roof facing in a northerly direction, with Brackett restrained in the driver’s seat. Although he was restrained at the time of the collision, Brackett sustained fatal injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor in this collision, according to CHP.

No further information is available at this time.

