Man dies in train collision 

Posted: 6:23 am, January 26, 2024 by News Staff

– Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a report from Amtrak indicating that a northbound train had struck a pedestrian near the dead end of Industrial Way.

The pedestrian, identified as a white male in his early 20s, was walking near the tracks when the collision occurred. The impact resulted in the pedestrian’s fatality. Amtrak Police responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Additionally, the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s office was dispatched to undertake the death investigation. The victim’s identity is currently unknown, and investigators are actively working to establish his identity and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

 

