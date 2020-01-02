Man found dead near creek in San Luis Obispo

–On December 29, at approximately 11:49 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police and fire personnel responded to a medical call in the creek area behind the 1200 block of Vista Lago in San Luis Obispo for what they are calling a “a half-naked male” unresponsive in the creek. Fire personnel were first on the scene and determined the subject was deceased. Shortly thereafter the deceased subject was identified as 60-year-old transient Norman Bispo.

Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, a San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner Investigator responded to further investigate. Based on their initial investigation, the cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy was scheduled for December 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2019, the autopsy was completed by the SLO County Sheriff Coroner’s Office. The cause of death currently is still unknown. Bispo had no obvious signs of trauma.

This is still an active investigation and investigators will continue to investigate this incident. The pending toxicology results will assist in determining if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

