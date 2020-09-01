Man found deceased after fleeing traffic stop

–On Sun. 30, 2020 at approximately 1:17 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red-light at Santa Rosa and Peach. The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be 56-year-old Richard Archuleta of Oceano, pulled over near Monterey and Santa Rosa. Prior to the officer stopping Archuleta exited his vehicle and fled area in the direction of Monterey and Osos. A search of the area was conducted but the driver was not immediately located. Approximately 30 minutes into the search, a person walking in the area flagged down one of the officers and reported a male on the ground bleeding near the east wall of courthouse on the Santa Rosa side. Officers located Archuleta and immediately requested paramedics to respond to the area to evaluate his injuries. Once on scene, paramedics determined Archuleta was deceased.

San Luis Obispo Police detectives along with a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner Investigator conducted additional investigation and learned Archuleta gained access to the roof of the Courthouse after he jumped into a secured, fenced area. Investigators believe Archuleta went onto the roof after he fled from the traffic stop.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com. to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers @ (805) 549-STOP.

Share this post!

email

Related