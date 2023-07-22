Man found guilty of aggravated arson of forest land

Bradley Norman Parrish (54), lit the fire, threatened good Samaritans who tried to extinguish it

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Bradley Norman Parrish (54) guilty of aggravated arson of forest land after a week-long trial.

On June 13, 2022, Bradley Norman Parrish, of San Luis Obispo, intentionally set a fire in the creek area near the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo. During trial testimony, it was revealed that two good Samaritans who were at the Elk’s Lodge saw the smoke and tried to extinguish the out-of-control fire. One of the individuals testified that he grabbed a shovel to put out the fire and was confronted by the defendant, to not put the fire out. The defendant told the individual that if he didn’t have a shovel in his hand he would fight him. San Luis Obispo Fire Department was called to the scene and put out the rapidly spreading fire before it spread to more territory and any structures.

After the jury’s verdict was read in open court, the defendant admitted during a brief court trial that he had been convicted of arson on four separate and prior occasions. Parrish faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison because of his prior criminal convictions, three of which were “serious” or “violent” strike offenses under California’s three strikes sentencing law.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, in Dept. 10 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where the Honorable Jesse Marino will sentence the defendant. The defendant remains in the custody of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Fitzpatrick who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit and the special assignment of prosecuting arson cases. The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

