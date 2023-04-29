Man found guilty of double murder, deemed sane at time of incident

Stephen Arthur Deflaun shot and killed two victims at Morro Strand State Campground in 2001

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that on April 19, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Stephen Arthur Deflaun, 64, of San Luis Obispo, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm and one count of assault on a peace officer with a firearm. The verdicts came after a three-week trial during which the jury heard from over a dozen witnesses.

Additionally, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy found that Deflaun was legally sane when he shot to death 37-year-old Stehen Donahue Wells and 11-year-old J.R. in July 2001.

The crimes occurred during the late afternoon of July 8, 2001, at Morro Bay State Park Campground, according to the DA. Stephen Wells was reportedly driving a large recreational vehicle (RV) with his wife Betsy and four children, on their first leg of a multi-state vacation. The campground was nearly full and there were no unoccupied campsites of sufficient size for their RV. The group came upon Deflaun whose van was parked in a large campsite that would fit their RV. Two of the children, Jerry Rios, Jr. and B.W., both 11 years old, contacted Deflaun and asked if he intended to stay the night. Deflaun threated to physically assault the boys which resulted in Stephen Wells intervening. The two men argued and Stephen Wells told Deflaun he was going to report the threat and Deflaun’s intoxication to the ranger. The Wells group left in their RV and drove to the park entrance kiosk, where Stephen Wells requested a park ranger respond to the incident.

Minutes later Deflaun walked to the kiosk and shot Stephen Wells three times and Jerry Rios, Jr. once. Several seconds later, Deflaun returned to the two shooting victims as they lay on the ground and shot each once more, completing their execution. California State Park Ranger Charles Jackson responded and was greeted by Deflaun pointing his gun at the ranger. A confrontation ensued and Ranger Jackson subdued Deflaun by shooting him with his shotgun.

It is rare for a criminal case to take two decades to reach a resolution. Several months after his July 8, 2001, arrest Deflaun was declared incompetent to stand trial. Twenty years later, in December of 2021 Deflaun was found to have been restored to competence and the criminal prosecution was reinstated.

In June of 2022 Deflaun entered pleas of “not guilty” and “not guilty by reason of insanity.” This required the District Attorney to first prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Deflaun committed the crimes charged. Once the jury returned verdicts of guilt, Deflaun’s defense team had the burden to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Deflaun either (1) did not appreciate the nature and quality of his acts or (2) was unable to distinguish right from wrong when he shot the victims and assaulted the ranger. This week, Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy ruled the defense did not meet that burden and found that Deflaun was sane when he committed the crimes.

“Our hearts go out to the Wells and Rios families for their unimaginable loss and superhuman patience in waiting for a final resolution of this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth. “This incident highlights the exceptional efforts of California State Parks Ranger Chuck Jackson in his response and apprehension of Deflaun under extreme circumstances. Finally, our community is grateful for the jury’s focused attention over three weeks of trial. There is no doubt that the graphic nature of the evidence was difficult to observe and will not soon be forgotten. We acknowledge that fact and thank the jury for working through it.”

“At long last, our community has delivered Justice for Stephen; Justice for Jerry; and Justice for Ranger Jackson,” said Dow. “We are grateful to the jury, all those who investigated and testified, and our prosecution team who performed with excellence.”

Deflaun faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on June 2, 2023, in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Morro Bay Police Department, District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, California Department of Justice, and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal and Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth.

