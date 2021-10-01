Man from rural Paso Robles arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Reverse 911 text was sent out to the immediate area for residents to shelter in place

– Today San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Grace Drive in Whitley Gardens.

A woman reported her husband had made threats against her and had fired a weapon outside their home. The woman remained in a trailer on the property while the husband roamed about the property until deputies showed up at the location.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Darren Lowry of rural Paso Robles, retreated back inside the home. At one point, the suspect came outside the home and pointed a rifle at a CHP helicopter which was overhead assisting deputies.

A reverse 911 text was sent out to the immediate area for residents to shelter in place. A perimeter was set up. Multiple sheriff’s deputies responded along with the assistance of CHP officers.

Specially trained members of the Sheriff’s Tactical Negotiation Team were able to make contact with Lowry. The suspect eventually came out of the home where he was taken into custody.

Lowry was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm and making criminal threats and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. No booking photo is available at this time as Lowry is still being processed at the county jail.

