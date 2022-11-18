Paso Robles News|Friday, November 18, 2022
Man injured after falling from highway overpass 

Posted: 4:32 pm, November 17, 2022 by News Staff

Authorites determined a male transient was on Santa Rosa Street overcrossing when he fell onto the highway

– A pedestrian suffered major injuries after falling from a Highway 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo this afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers received multiple reports just after 12 p.m. of a pedestrian in the innermost lane of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. Units arrived at the scene and determined a male transient was on Santa Rosa St. overcrossing when he fell onto the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, performed life-saving efforts, and transported the man to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Traffic was blocked while emergency crews responded.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

 

