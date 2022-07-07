Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101
  • Follow Us!

Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101 

Posted: 7:47 am, July 7, 2022 by News Staff

Identity of victim has not yet been released

– A Paso Robles man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

At 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when he clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.

The impact caused the driver of the Dodge to rotate out of control into the median and crash into a dirt embankment, reports say. The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Dodge died due to the collision. His identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear at this time if alcohol or distracted driving was a factor in this collision. No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.