Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101

Identity of victim has not yet been released

– A Paso Robles man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

At 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when he clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.

The impact caused the driver of the Dodge to rotate out of control into the median and crash into a dirt embankment, reports say. The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Dodge died due to the collision. His identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear at this time if alcohol or distracted driving was a factor in this collision. No further information is available at this time.

