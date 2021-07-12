Man on felony probation arrested after vehicle search

Search yielded unserialized handgun, one ounce of suspected methamphetamine

-Last Thursday, a Paso Robles Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brandon Michael Loewen. Loewen was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found to be on felony probation with search terms.

During a search of Loewen’s vehicle, an officer located a loaded, 80-percent manufactured, unserialized Glock style handgun. The officer continued searching the vehicle and located a digital scale and approximately 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine under the gear shifting dial.

Loewen was placed under arrest and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of:

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Possession of a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Possession of an unregistered firearm.

Possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Violation of Post Release Community Supervision

PRPD posted about the incident on their Facebook page:

Advertisement

Share this post!

email