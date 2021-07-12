Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 13, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Man on felony probation arrested after vehicle search
  • Follow Us!

Man on felony probation arrested after vehicle search 

Posted: 6:43 am, July 12, 2021 by News Staff
Brandon Michael Loewen

Brandon Michael Loewen.

Search yielded unserialized handgun, one ounce of suspected methamphetamine

-Last Thursday, a Paso Robles Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brandon Michael Loewen. Loewen was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found to be on felony probation with search terms.

During a search of Loewen’s vehicle, an officer located a loaded, 80-percent manufactured, unserialized Glock style handgun. The officer continued searching the vehicle and located a digital scale and approximately 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine under the gear shifting dial.

Loewen was placed under arrest and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.
  • Possession of an unregistered firearm.
  • Possession of a controlled substance for sale.
  • Transportation of a controlled substance for sale.
  • Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Violation of Post Release Community Supervision

 

PRPD posted about the incident on their Facebook page:

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.