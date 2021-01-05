Man placed on mental health hold after incident in rural San Luis Obispo

–On Monday at approximately 1 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Carpenter Canyon Road in rural San Luis Obispo. When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined an adult male subject had fired several shots at the tires of an unattended vehicle. The subject had then barricaded himself inside the residence at that location with two other family members. The investigation revealed the subject was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Deputies, members of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED), as well as Behavioral Health Specialists with the Sheriff’s Community Action Team (CAT) were involved in negotiations with the subject. After approximately 90 minutes, the subject walked out of the home unarmed along with the two family members. No one was hurt during this incident.

The subject was not arrested. He was placed on a mental health hold and is currently being evaluated and treated by mental health professionals.

Share this post!

email

Related