Man riding bicycle struck by car on Spring Street

–An adult riding a bicycle on Spring Street in Paso Robles was struck by a car around 5:30 Monday afternoon. The cyclist reportedly rode into the path of the vehicle near 26th Street.

Sgt. Ricky Lehr of the Paso Robles Police Department said the victim suffered leg and back injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Sgt. Lehr said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Police closed Spring Street for about an hour between 24th and 28th while they investigated the accident and re-routed traffic along Vine Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

At scene of a vehicle vs bicycle collision 26th / Spring St along with @PasoRoblesES. Traffic is rerouted to Vine Street / 28th St. ETA to open 1 hour. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) September 29, 2020

