Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Man riding bicycle struck by car on Spring Street
  • Follow Us!

Man riding bicycle struck by car on Spring Street 

Posted: 7:32 am, September 29, 2020 by News Staff

–An adult riding a bicycle on Spring Street in Paso Robles was struck by a car around 5:30 Monday afternoon. The cyclist reportedly rode into the path of the vehicle near 26th Street.

Sgt. Ricky Lehr of the Paso Robles Police Department said the victim suffered leg and back injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Sgt. Lehr said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Police closed Spring Street for about an hour between 24th and 28th while they investigated the accident and re-routed traffic along Vine Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.