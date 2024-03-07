Man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes

Edgar Nolverto Guevara, 44, sentenced to 645 years to life for 19 counts of sex crimes against four child victims

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Edgar Nolverto Guevara, 44, has been sentenced to 645 years to life for his conviction on 19 counts of committing sex crimes against four separate child victims.

On Dec. 18, 2023, after a two week trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Guevara guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate child victims.

This week, Superior Court Judge Catherine Swysen sentenced Guevara to 645 years to life in state prison.

During the trial, jurors heard from the four survivors, law enforcement, other witnesses, and received evidence that in 2007 Guevara had been previously convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor.

The crimes for which he was sentenced today took place in San Luis Obispo County between 2004 and 2022 and involved four separate victims under the age of 14. The jury also found true that Guevara had been convicted of Criminal Threats in 2001, a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

“Today the defendant loses his freedom. At the same time, I hope our four survivors have regained their sense of freedom knowing he can never hurt another woman or child because of their profound bravery,” said Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker.

At the sentencing hearing impact statements were provided by the four survivors recounting the terrible impact of the crimes. Guevara had to be removed from the courtroom after he broke out in a profane tirade.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Senior Investigator Rose Denny of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorneys Danielle Baker and Bianca Aguayo.

